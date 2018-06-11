We Kicked off our Dad Days of Summer contest with R.J. Meats!

We kicked off our Dad Days of Summer Giveaway here on Live in the D to honor the men who have played such important roles in our lives. Each day we select a winner and prizes pile up all week long! Our first prize is from R.J. Meats at Eastern Market. Mike Szyller, the general manager, and Chef Faniecia Mathis from R.J. Meats joined us in the studio to tell us about more about R.J. Meats.

Szyller says they have been at Eastern Market for 21 years and says that they specialize in a little bit of everything, including sausage, sliders and all types of meats! For Father's Day they are offering five $75 gift certificates including a 96-ounce steak. They also have a slider package that comes with buns, pickles and the onions all at the price of $8.85. Plus R.J. Meats also have specials including baby back ribs $75 a case, and they are always running random specials on their cuts of meat.

R.J. Meats is located at 1429 Gratiot Ave. in the Gratiot Central Building in the historic Eastern Market. For more information on R.J. Meats, head to their website at http://rjsmeatsandgroceries.com/.

For the Dad Days of Summer Giveaway, R.J. Meats will be giving away a $100 gift card! We will be giving one of these away all week! For your chance to win click on the link here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/contests/dad-days-of-summer, and nominate the father figure in your life. Please include a photo and home town, contest rules are posted there as well. We will reveal our second prize tomorrow, which you could win in addition to today's prize, and they will keep piling up all week!