Alex Trebek talks to Live In The D about the new teams on Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek and Jeopardy! are trying something new; "Jeopardy! All-Star Games Tournament," where teams of three will compete.

The All-Star Games will consist of six teams, in this new format, each team will have a captain and two teamates. To begin the tournament teams will compete in two total point matches. The two winning teams of the first two matches qualify automatically for the million dollar final match.

Of the four loosing teams from the first two matches, the three highest scoring teams will compete in the third match, and the winner of the thrid match will be the the last team slated to compete in the million dollar match.

The team competition adds an element not typically seen in regualr Jeoparady!, an oppurtunity for the audience to eavsedrop on the stratgies the teams will be employing, such as who is going to play which round, which requires strategy because each team meber can only play one round per game, and can't play the same round in different games.

"We're hoping this will allow the viewers more of an oppurtunity to feel apart of the show themselves," said Trebek.

Some familair faces will be returning to the show for Jeopardy! All-Star Games, to name a few: Austin Rodgers, Buzzy Cohen, Ken Jennings, Brad Rucker, and Julia Collins; the winningest women in Jeopardy! history.

"All in all, the fact that you're watching teams, America is a competative country and we all have our favoirte teams, whether its the Lions in football, or the Tigers in baseball, we say that's my team and now you've got three players, and you can say, that's my team and that's who I'm going to cheer for," said Trebek.

"Jeopardy! All-Star Games Tournament," begins Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4.