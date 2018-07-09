Experience a concert like never before

Shahida Mausi, the president and CEO of "The Right Productions" which operates Chene Park, spoke with Jason and Tati about the upcoming concerts and experiences at Chene Park.

They will have big artists like Pattie LaBelle and Babyface, Ne-yo and Brandy, and The Roots and Common and many more!

There are also concerts like the "Lost 80's Live" which brings together hit makers from the 80's like: A Flock of Seagulls, The Romantics, Wang Chung, and others from that era of music.

For a complete list of all the concerts happening at Chen Park this season click here.