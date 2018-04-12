We went all out for National Grilled Cheese Day

Today is national grilled cheese day and our resident foodie Michelle Oliver paired up with Live in the D's movie reviewer Greg Russell to find your fix for grilled cheese. Here is where they went:

Hermann's Olde Town Grille - 195 W. Liberty St., Plymouth, MI



Try their Special Grilled Cheese. They start by toasting two thick slices of raisin bread. Then They top them with gouda and muenster cheese, a thinly sliced granny smith apple and bacon. It is served with your choice of side. For more information on Hermann's Olde Town Grille click here.



Tom + Chee - 41847 Ford Rd., Canton, MI



Try their Mac + Chee which begins with two buttered slices of their sour dough white bread. They get topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese and bacon. After the cheese is melted, they top it with their homemade mac and cheese and crispy onions.



If you are in the mood for dessert, try their Choco Bacon Bliss. They use a glazed donut instead of bread, and top it with mozzarella, chocolate and bacon. Once the cheese is melted they finish it off with a dollop of chocolate mascarpone. You'll need a fork and a knife for this one. For more information on Tom + Chee, visit their website here.



Grillcheezerie - 709 Packard St., Ann Arbor, MI and 15220 Eureka Rd., Southgate, MI

Try their Wing 'In It grilled cheese. They begin by buttering their artisan white bread (they have a gluten free option as well!) and topping it with mozzarella and a sprinkle of bleu cheese. Then they warm up their homemade pulled chicken breast and add it to the sandwich along with a drizzle of their buffalo sauce. It is topped with some crunchy kettle cooked potato chips. For more information, visit their website here.



Tati also brought in grilled cheese from her favorite spot for grilled cheese in the D. Mercury Bar in Corktown hooked us up with a couple different grilled cheese's. Jason had a bacon and cheddar grilled cheese and Tati had a munster and tomato grilled cheese.