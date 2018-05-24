Don't have plans for Memorial day? Check this out

If you're still wondering what to do this Memorial Day weekend, don't worry, we've got you covered. Our friend AJ Williams the City Life and Style Editor with Michigan Chronicle and shes the lady behind the blog www.singleblackchick.com

Its Memorial Day weekend and what is a Memorial Day without a parade of celebration? There are so many parades happening this coming Monday. It is an annual tradition for many cities including St. Clair Shores, Royal Oak, Dearborn, Farmington, Novi and many more. Check with your local calendar to see what time yours starts.

Movement Detroit Music Festival will be from Saturday, May 26th to Monday May 28th. The festival will feature some of the biggest names in Techno and Electronic Dance Music. It will be a lot of fun and it is all happening at Hart Plaza.

Dinosauria will be a the Detroit Zoo! it is a family event with life-like and life-size dinosaurs in the woods of the Detroit zoo. Dinosauria starts Friday, May 25th at 9:30 am and runs through September.

The Motown Museum is hosting a cool event this weekend. The Motown Mic: The Spoken Word will be at the Garden Theater. Friday May 25th. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

One of the biggest Memorial Day Festival, the St. Mary's Polish Country Fair at Orchard Lake St. Mary's Campus. There will be carnival rides, a sports tent, kids area and food. The fair runs Friday, May 25th through Monday, May 28th. Parking is free and it's $5 per person and $15 per family up to six people to enter.