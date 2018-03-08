Weird Al, Blues, and Beer This Weekend Around The D

Our friend Rich Rice the founder of Detroit By Design, a local event planning company, joined us to talk about What's Happening Around the D!

This Friday night March 9th is the 12th annual Motor City Blues Festival at the Fox Theater downtown Detroit. More than a half dozen musicians will perform. The show starts at 8 PM and tickets start at $56.

This weekend over at our friends The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe they will have saxophonist De'Sean Jones who was mentored by the legendary jazz trumpeter Macus Belgrave Thursday, March 8th through Saturday, March 10th playing 2 shows a night. There is no cover on Thursday. For more information go to their website DirtyDogJazz.com

Also things are getting weird in Ann Arbor, "Weird" Al Yancovic will be playing originals tunes at the Michigan Theater this Sunday, March 11th. Tickets start at $39.50

Anyone that enjoys beer may want to head to the District Detroit this weekend. The inaugural Winter Beer Carnival at Chevrolet Plaza adjacent to Little Caesars Arena in the District Detroit. It will feature Michigan breweries like Atwater and Founders with plenty of fun games to play while you enjoy the beer. Tickets are $40 and include 5 tasters of beer.