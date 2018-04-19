We've got your weekend planned out for you!

There's a lot of fun stuff happening around the D this weekend. Rich Rice, founder of the event planning company Detroit by Design joined us to tell us all about it.

A BIG Detroit star is coming back home to help a local charity. Tim Allen is hosting the 26th Annual comedy night that benefits the charity Forgotten Harvest. It's Friday, April 20th at 8:30 P.M. Tickets start at $28.

If your looking for a good meal, there is dinner event that sounds like a unique experience. It's called Dinner for 30 at the Mack Market. It's a family style dining experience where interesting people come in and tell stories while you eat. You can search Dinner for 30 for more information.

Looking for some live music? A drummer who has played here on Live in the D is performing over at our friends The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe. Gayelynn Mckinney and Mckinfolk is a great female jazz drummer and she is performing Thursday, April 19th through Saturday, April 21st. For more information visit DirtyDogJazz.com

