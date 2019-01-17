Whammy! Comedian David Koechner dropped by before his comedy shows in Royal Oak

It's time for some laughs! David Koechner has a lot of titles under his belt. Comedian, actor, writer and many more! He's been on shows and in movies that are comedy classics, such as The Office, Anchorman and was a cast member of Saturday Night Live. Koechner joined Jason Carr on the big white couch to discuss his vast history in comedy and his appearances at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak.

Koechner says he initially didn't start out in comedy, he worked with his father building livestock trailers in Missouri when he was 7. Comedy came from being the middle of six kids, he wanted to stand out. As he grew up, he wanted to branch out into something fun. He then went to Chicago, with a friend, to try out for the comedy mecca, Second City.

He talked of working on a darker, more serious movie Cheap Thrills, which he says was a fun time because it is a little different from the previous movies he's used to making. When working on the movie, Waiting, he used some of the mannerisms of managers he worked for to perfect the horrible and inappropriate character he plays.

Koechner will be at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle thru Saturday.