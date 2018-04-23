What age would you let your kids do this...

Today on Live in the D we talked all about parenting dilemmas that anyone with children can relate to. We were joined in the studio by three parents themselves- Vanessa Cohen, a community insurance advocate and mother of three, Co-founder of Slow Roll Detroit and father of one Jason Hall, and the Host of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD and father of two Blaine Fowler.

Every parent faces dilemmas with their children and today the group talked about piercings, tattoos, YouTube, staying home alone, and dating.

When asked about his kids getting tattoos, Fowler's answer was a big fat no. Hall said as soon as his kids turn 18 he sees nothing wrong with them getting a tattoo or piercing. "It's their life and their body," he says.

What's the right age for kids to stay home alone? The group consensus was around 11 or 12 years old. However, Cohen says if she leaves all three of her children home alone for too long, mischief will ensue.

When it comes to YouTube and kids posting videos of themselves online, Hall says he is really trying to embrace this generation. He tries to let his child learn things now and adapt with them.