What are Rachael Ray's big plans for Halloween?

Around this time last year she celebrated her 2,000th episode, now she's ready to celebrate Halloween and more this November.

Rachael Ray joined Tati on Live in the D to talk about her special Halloween episode.

Her episode will be an 80's zombie prom with spiked punch, nachos and the entire crowd dressed up in costumes for Halloween. Rachael Ray said her favorite candy is Reese's peanut butter cup and salted caramel candy apples. She said she likes any candy with peanuts.

She said her shows following Halloween will feature segments that will help you prepare and ultimately get through Thanksgiving.

She also spoke about the founder of Downtown Detroit Boxing Gym, Coach Khali Sweeney, and his inspiring story. Rachael Ray featured a story on Sweeney when she visited Detroit for her show. Ray spoke about how much she loves what he is doing for the community's youth.

She also said she wants people to start making change themselves instead of waiting for politicians to make change.

"Rachael" airs at 2 p.m. on Local 4.