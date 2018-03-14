What Better Way To Celebrate PI Day Than With Pie?

Today is March 14, National PI Day because the date 3/14, which is the same as the mathematical constant PI: 3.14. PI is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Enough math, let's get to the pie we really care about: the stuff you eat. Kieron Hales, Owner and Executive Chef of Zingerman's Cornman Farms in Dexter joined us in the studio today to show us his version of pie.

Most people hear pie and think apple, cherry, pumpkin. But Hales brought in a pie that we can eat for dinner!

Hales brought the comfort of his home in London into the pies that he serves at Zingerman's Cornman Farms. Pie and mash is one of the old traditional foods in the UK, and was a way for people to eat cheap food. There are still over 100 "pie and mash" shops left in London today.

Hales brought in a few of the pies to show us, including a burgundy beef pie served with mashed potatoes and minted peas. He also showed us the secrets to a good pie crust.

Cornman Farms is a working farm in Dexter that serves as an event space, also making comfort foods and farm to table foods.

Zingerman's Cornman Farms serves pies every Sunday from 5:00-7:30pm.