What childish things do you still do as an adult?

Whether you are watching cartoons or staying up past your bedtime, most adults are still kids at heart.

Live In The D host, Tati Amare, headed over to the Eastern Market to find out what viewers still do from their younger days. One man mentions dancing in the street on his way to class while another woman mentions playing video games.

Having fun doesn't stop when you become an adult and neither does physical activity. One grandma mentioned that she keeps her blood pumping by touching her toes without bending her legs twenty times when she gets out of bed.

So even though responsibilities keep adults on the move, don't forget to splash pool water, dance in the rain, or laugh at a cartoon to brighten your day.

