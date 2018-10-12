What did Snoop Dogg say to make Jason Carr laugh so hard?

Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg joined Jason Carr and Kim DeGiulio on "Live in the D."

Snoop Dogg is in Detroit for his new play, "Redemption of a Dogg." The play is roughly about Snoop's life behind the scenes.

He said the play shows what it takes to make a relationship work and the fight for love, life, legacy and the pursuit of happiness.

Jason asked Snoop if he focused on broadening his horizons rather than just focusing on rapping. Snoop said that he is a good audible quarterback, and he calls plays on the fly.

He said he never has an actual plan, but lets the plan come to him. He also credits his mentors for his success.

Snoop also said his roots are with Detroit, where he worked at a McDonalds. He said he's always felt like Detroit was his second home.

He gave a shoutout to Dan Gilbert and Detroit sports teams for helping the revitalization of Detroit.

Snoop Dogg has a new cookbook called "From Crook to Cook." The book features multiple recipes that range from fried bologna sandwiches to filet mignon.

"Redemption of a Dogg" is coming to the Detroit Music Hall Oct. 25-27.