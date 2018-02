It's Monday, after the Super Bowl and This is Us. You may be dragging a little bit, and you may want to just take it easy. Maybe procrastination is on your " to do list."

What do you turn to when you procrastinate?

Tati asked people around the D what they do when they procrastinate. The most popular answers were browsing the internet and watching television. One dad said that he plays with his kids when he procrastinates.