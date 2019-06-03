Pop quiz: What do you know about motorcycle safety?

The warmer weather means more people will be heading out for a cruise on their motorcycles. To help keep everyone safe, the state is kicking off a new campaign this year to help motorists prevent crashes with motorcyclists.

"It's geared to raise motorcyclist awareness," said Chad Teachout with our friends at the Michigan Secretary of State.

Do you know a lot about motorcycle safety? Teachout has a quiz that will test your knowledge. See how you do!

1) True or False: Most Motorcycle-vehicle crashes occur on the highway.

Answer: False, most accidents happen on busy city streets.

2) What action most commonly precedes a motorcycle-vehicle crash?

A. A vehicle makes a left-hand turn

B. A motorcyclist racing to beat a stop light

C. A motorcyclist racing through traffic

D. A vehicle rear ends a motorcyclist

Answer: A - Typically a left-hand turn at a busy intersection is the most common cause of a vehicle-motorcycle accident. Motorcycles are smaller and harder to see and are overlooked by motorists.

3) What time of Day is a motorcycle-vehicle crash most likely to occur?

A. 6 am - 9 am

B. 9 am - noon

C. 4 pm - 7 pm

D. 9 pm or later

Answer: C - 4 pm to 7 pm. There are several reasons why this is true, namely, rush hour and people coming home and wanting to go for a ride after work.

4) On average, how many motorcycle-vehicle crashes occur each year in Metro Detroit alone?

A. 75

B. 200

C. 350

D. More than 600

Answer: D - More than 600 a year. Over the last 5 years, data show there have been over 3,000 crashes, just in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties alone.

For more information please visit michigan.gov/looktwice. On the website, you can see crash maps of your area and to see sections of the roads to be extra careful. There are also helpful tips for drivers to help them share the road with motorcyclists.

