What Gets You Excited For Spring?

The first day of spring is tomorrow and pretty much everyone is ready to say goodbye to winter. Technology Strategist and Founder of Sister's Code Marlin Williams, Co-Founder of Slow Roll Detroit Jason Hall, and Lauren Crocker from The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD all joined us today to talk about spring.

The group touched on what gets them excited for spring, when spring clothes are acceptable, if love is really in the air, and spring cleaning.

Everyone said that they have spring fever, and can't wait to be outside in the sun. Hall came ready in his spring clothes, and said that he can't wait to head to the beach.

According to Crocker, love is in the air in the spring time because everyone is in a better mood and more open to love.

The group said that all of them spring clean. Even though Williams dislikes cleaning, she said that it needs to be done.