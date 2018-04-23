What is something you would like to do for the first time?

Things like riding a motorcycle could be a first time experience for a lot of people out there. Tati recently headed out in Detroit to ask people what they would like to do for the first time ever.

A few of the answers included bungee jumping, hiking the Grand Canyon, ride in a submarine, and drive a car on the Autobahn.

If you want to make your "first-ever" experience come true, here's your chance. Local 4 has teamed up with our friends at the Southeastern Michigan Ford Dealers for "The Ford EcoSport First-Ever Experience." Right now you can go to http://clickondetroit.com/first-ever and tell us what you'd like to do for the first time. We might just make it happen. You have until April 30 to enter. Contest rules are posted at http://clickondetroit.com.