What makes you fearful? Snakes? High places? Open water? Live in the D's Tati Amare visited the Detroit RiverWalk to find out your biggest phobia on this week's "Talkin' with Tati."

The people she talked to said their fears were wide-ranging, everything from closed spaces to losing their children. Some said they feared dying in a car crash and many were afraid of a variety of animals. Let us know what your biggest phobia is!

