What's your favorite fall comfort food?

One of the best things about fall, when the temperatures cool down, is that you can always warm up with some comfort food.

With that in mind, Tati Amare headed out around Detroit to ask people what is their favorite fall comfort food.

Many people said that chili is their favorite. Others said their favorite is macaroni and cheese or chicken noodle soup.

One person said they don't like fall because of it signaling the end of the summer season.

As the temperatures start to drop, its time to break out your favorite comfort food!