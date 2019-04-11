What's happening around the D this weekend? A film festival, a parade, a cheese fest and more!

We want to have a good answer when someone asks, "What are you doing this weekend?" AJ Williams the City. Life. Style. editor from the Michigan Chronicle is here to help us with that. She joined us in the studio with a look at what's happening around the D this weekend.

First, Williams talked about the film festival downtown. "The Freep Film Festival is underway at locations across the city," said Williams. "More than 80 different films will be featured during the five day event." She said tickets prices can vary depending on time and location.

Also happening this weekend, the annual Greek Independence Day Parade. This is a celebration for Greece and Greek-American culture in Michigan, Ohio and Canada. Williams said "there will be dancers, musicians and floats." The event starts Sunday at 3 p.m. on Monroe Street in Greektown. The public is welcomed to attend.

At the Belle Isle Boat House this Sunday it is the first edition of Say Cheese Fest. "It's all about everything cheese being served by local restaurants," said Williams. There will be pizza, mac 'n cheese and grilled cheese, with an addition of adult beverages. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the tickets starts at $30.

Finally, there's the Community Jazz Concert Series in Ypsilanti. This event will be held at the brand new Da'Ja Theatre. Several local bands will before as part of the concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Saturday and the concert begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

To see more of what's happening in and around Ann Arbor, check out allaboutannarbor.com. It's sponsored by our partners at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.

To see more of the events happening in and around Detroit, check out the Live Guide.

This article is sponsored by Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.