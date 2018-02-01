What's On The Schedule For This Weekend?

It's time to get ready for the weekend! Rich Rice the founder of the event planning company Detroit by Design is with us again!

Let's start with the loud event at Ford Field! Monster Jam is this Saturday, February 3rd at 7pm. There is a "VIP Pit Party" You can buy tickets starting at $15

Our friends in Grosse Pointe at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe is featuring a University of Michigan: Ian Finkelstein. He is a jazz pianist, producer, composer and teacher. There are two performances a night starting tonight February 1st through February 3rd. For more information check out their website at http://www.dirtydogjazz.com/

Also Belle Isle is a place for some family fun on Saturday February 3rd. Shiver on the River is happening at the Belle Isle Nature Center. There will be snow shoe rentals, ice rescue demonstrations, marshmallow roasting and much more! Runs from 10-3 on Saturday and it's free!

For all of the events happening this weekend check out our Live Guide here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide#/