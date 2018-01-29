What's Your Favorite Thing About Winter?

It may have felt like spring over the weekend, but reality is setting back in. It looks like a winter wonderland outside!

We all know that winter is far from over, so Tati recently hit the streets in the D to ask people what they love about winter.

While most people said that they love the fun outdoor activities that come with the snow, one dad said the only thing he likes about the snow is that his kids get to enjoy it. As for him, he likes that it eventually ends!

Even the snow lovers said they are tired of the cold and are ready for spring.