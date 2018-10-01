What song do you rock out to when singing karaoke?

Whether you participate or just watch, karaoke is something that's always fun for adults.

Tati Amare went around the D asking people what is their favorite karaoke song. People had all sorts of songs and genres that they rock out to on the karaoke stage!

Songs ranged from soul and R&B to rock and hip-hop.

Someone sang "Brandy" by Looking Glass. He even explained the meaning of the song to Tati.

No matter what your go-to karaoke song is, get on that stage and rock out!!

