Great ideas for things to do this weekend in the D

The weekend is quickly approaching and we need some ideas on what to do, so our friend Rich Rice from Detroit by Design joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio to give viewers some great events to take advantage of this weekend.

Morris Day and the Time will be at Sound Board at Motor City Casino this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Some of the hits that the group will perform are 'The Bird' and 'Jungle Love.' Rice said the tickets starts at $40 dollars.

The second event Rice mentioned was the Palmer Woods Music in Home Series. Rice said this event is cool, "Because they have the music at homes of the host and you do not find out the locaiton of the home until you recieve an email." This event starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday with featured artist the Marcus Elliot Trio. This will be a tribute to Black History Month and the tickets are $50.

The third event is for motorcycle lovers. The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is a motorcycle competition with demonstrations and motorcycle racing. It starts at 7 p.m. and its this Saturday. The tickets are $35.

