Here's what to think about before getting an "Easter pet"!

Easter is this Sunday and for many that means Easter baskets and often Easter pets. Often, the pets have some special needs. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society is back with hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to explain more about that.

Chrisman says it is important to do your research before bringing home a pet like a chicken, duck or bunny. They will need specialized care including a specific diet and veterinary care. In general, they may not be a good fit for young children and some cities and townships may ban them completely. If you still do want to adopt, make sure it is through a reputable agency or shelter.

If you have any questions, Chrisman encourages you to reach out to the Michigan Humane Society.

Chrisman also brought in a cat that needs a forever home. Her name is Trixie and she is a 9-month-old domestic shorthair black cat. Whoever adopts this pet will not have to pay the standard adoption fees because that will be picked up by our friends at the Mike Morse Law Firm.

For information on Trixie or any other adoptable pets visit michiganhumane.org.

