What to wear to weddings this summer

It's wedding season, and while we often hear all about "the dress," it's also important to consider how you dress. Local 4 style editor Jon Jordan stopped by to share some ideas on how to dress as a wedding guest.

Different weddings call for different styles of clothing. Jon described the different types of wedding guest attire and had women model different styles. He started with a formal wedding look that included a sequin jumpsuit that could be worn with a wrap, short jacket or blazer. If the wedding is going to be semi-formal, Jon said a traditional tux for guys is suitable and women don't have to wear a long length dress. He said, "It's about looking at the rules but breaking them too." The last look he showed for women was a wrap dress for a casual wedding.

Jon also had a suggestion for me. He said, "Color is really key. You don't have to have a navy suit anymore, you don't have to have a charcoal suit." Jon said, describing men's styles. The model had on a dark navy blue tuxedo with a plaid tie and a vest. Jon said the look could be broken down to just the vest or suit with a pair of blue jeans.

Another wedding guest tidbit from Jon: "White is a no-no to wear to a wedding."