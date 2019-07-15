What words of wisdom do you live by?

In the movie The Lion King, Timon and Pumbaa advised Simba to live by "Hakuna Matata" also known as "don't worry, be happy." Host, Tati Amare hit the streets to ask Detroiters about the best life advice they have been given.

One woman said her father told her to "never stop asking why." Many children are very curious and continuously ask why, but that can lead to learning more.

Another woman said she was told, "Don't be afraid to try something new." Even as you age, you should keep an open mind because there are new activities and topics that may spark your interest.

Tati tells viewers that she lives by the phrase "just go for it" because you only live once.

In one line, what is the best life advice to live by?