What you need to know about new movies out this weekend

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

The "Reel Talk" this week is all about two new movies that just came out in theaters and on Netflix.

"Where'd You Go, Bernadette" is about a stay-at-home mom who tries to figure out what to do with her life once her daughter goes away to boarding school. Russell gave the movie four reels out of five. The movie is rated PG-13.

"Blinded by the Light" is inspired by Bruce Springsteen's music and lyrics. It's written and directed by the same woman who did bend it like Beckham.

"Sextuplets" is about a man who figures out he is one of six babies given up for adoption at birth, and he wants to try and find all his siblings. Russell gave this movie two reels out of five.

