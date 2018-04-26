What's for dinner in Grosse Pointe?

If you're constantly wondering what's for dinner, restaurants in Grosse Pointe have you covered. Starting Sunday, April 29th and running through Saturday, May 5th it's Grosse Pointe restaurant week! We were joined by the owners Meghan Josefosky and Sheila Taylor of SideStreet Diner and Sweet Little Sheila's .

The ladies brought in an amazing spread of food from the diner and a bunch of Sheila's sweets.

Grosse Pointe restaurant week is a great opportunity for you to try some of the amazing and unique restaurants in Grosse Pointe. There are almost 30 restaurants participating this year and they are all offering specials for restaurant week. If you want to learn more about restaurant week and check out which restaurants are participating visit their website.