Looking for something to do this weekend?

What's happening around the D? City, Life, and Style Editor for the Michigan Chronicle, AJ Williams, was in the studio today to give us a heads up on all of the events coming up around Detroit.

The Michigan International Women's Show is happening Thursday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 6th at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The show is the ultimate girls day full of shopping, food, fashion, health, and beauty.

The 27 Annual Detroit Music Awards will be held at The Fillmore Theater, Friday, May 4 at 7 pm. The awards are a celebration of Detroit music, with Michigan based artists being honored. The show is open to the public, and doors open at 6 pm.

Ralphe Armstrong will be performing at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe Wednesday, May 2 through Saturday, May 5. There are 2 shows every night, the first from 6pm to 8pm, and the second 8:30pm to 10:30 pm. Wednesday and Thursday night are free, and Friday and Saturday there will be a $15 cover charge.

The Wyandotte Museum's Local Artist Show is happening Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 from 11 am to 4:30 pm. While you're looking at all of the local art, check out the museum for free!