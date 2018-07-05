What's Happening around the D- 4th of July Weekend

AJ Williams , the city, life and style editor for the Michigan Chronicle and the creator of the blog "Single Black Chick" joined us in the studio to talk to us about what's happening around the D this weekend.

The most famous magician in the world is in Detroit this weekend! David Blaine is ready to amaze at the Fox this Saturday night. He is known across the world for his close up magic, illusions, and death-defying stunts with celebrities like Will Smith and Katy Perry. He will be at the Fox Theater, Saturday, July 7th at 8pm.

Summertime is big for art fairs and the weather will be perfect for an art fair this weekend. You can check out the Royal Oak art fair. There will be more than 100 artists in attendance, along with lot of food and drinks. The fair will be at the Memorial Park Saturday and Sunday, July 7th and 8th.

There is a cool event this weekend for everyone looking for something vintage and antique pieces. The event is Shed 5 Flea and it only happens three times a year. The event will be held at Eastern Market Sunday, July 8th at 10am.

Mary Fahl will be at the Ark in Ann Arbor this weekend! She is the former lead singer of "The October Project," which had some hit songs in the '90s for their melodic-folky sound. The show is Saturday, July 7th at 8pm. Tickets are $25.

For more fun events happening in Ann Arbor, visit the website allaboutannarbor.com which is made possibly by our fiends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University. You can always check out what's happening around the D by going to the live guide clickondetroit.com/liveguide.