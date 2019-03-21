Don't miss these fun events happening around the D this weekend

It's time to make some plans for the weekend. The founder of Detroit By Design, Rich Rice, joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare in the studio today to get us ready for the weekend with five fun-filled events.

The first event is the Marche Du Nain Rouge. "This march happens every year to banish the evil in Nain Rouge out of town," said Rice. "Legend has it that he is the precursor of doom." He said people can dress up in costumes, enjoy live music and it all ends party. The event starts at 1pm on Sunday at Traffic Jam and Snug. People are asked to start gathering at noon.

The second event Rice spoke about is the documentary by local filmmaker Joshua Riehl called "The Russian Five." "The film shows how the Red Wings brought on one Russian player after another, to build a team that would become Stanley Cup champions." said Rice. The movie debuts tomorrow night at theatres around town, including the Emagine. To read more about the movie premiere click here.

The third event is the 2019 Mosiac Youth Theatre Story Night Experience. "It's called 'Be Your Own Hero," said Rice. "There is a VIP reception at 6pm." The program begins at 7pm, and there will be a live auction, dancing and it will feature the artists from Mosiac. Tickets start at $65.

The fourth event will give people the chance to see an Elvis Presley impersonator. "Elvis To The Max" star's Max Pellicano. "He brings the king of rock n' roll to life on stage with his looks and moves," said Rice. The event is tomorrow night at the Andiamo showroom on 14 Mile Road in Warren. The tickets are $28.

The final event Rice mentioned is the Point of No Return art installation by Christin Richard. "My friends at Playground Detroit are connecting with the Detroit club for this showcase," said Rice. "Jay Limbrush came in as a president and really kind of updated and revitalized this old club in Detroit." He said this will be a unique opportunity to get into the buildng and see the space. The event is $10.

If you want to know more about what's happening around the D, check out or Live Guide at clickondetroit.com/liveguide.