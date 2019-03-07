Parades, cat videos and more of what's happening around the D this weekend

St. Patrick's Day celebration, an Art-A-Thon and Cat Video Fest 2019, they're all happening around the D this weekend. Founder of event planning company Detroit by Design, Rich Rice joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to give viewers a good look at all the fun events happening.

They started with an annual tradition in Detroit, the St. Patrick's Parade. "This is the 61st year for the parade," said Rice. "It will be Sunday, and the parade goes from Michigan Ave. and 6th Street, to 14th Street." The event starts a 1pm.

The next event they talked about is at Eastern Market tonight. The V313 is a Vegan celebration of food and cooking. "There will be samples to taste and recipes to share and it's tonight from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the tickets are $15," said Rice.

The third event they discussed is also happening at Eastern Market. "Empty Bowls is annual event that raises money for Cass Community Social Srevices," said Rice. He also said that visitors can enjoy soup, beer, wine, cheese and much more. The tickets are $50 and $60 dollars at the door.

If you want to laugh those winter blues away than this next event at the Detroit Film Theater will be "purr"fect. "This is their first year for Cat Video Fest," said Rice. "It's an 80 minute compilation of funny, entertaining, cute cat videos." The event is Saturday and Sunday at various times and the tickets are $9.50.

This last event raises money for a popular artist in the D, who worked on murals in Eastern Market. "This is a friend of mine, Ron Zakrin, who was left paralyzed after an accident last year," said Rice. The Art-A-Thon for Ron event is Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Tangent Gallery. 25 of his paintings will be up for auction. There will also be live performances and DJ sets. The event is $5.

If want to know more about what's happening around the D, check out the live guide at www.clickondetroit.com