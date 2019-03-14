What's happening around the D for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Let's get a look at what's happening around the D with our friend Rich Rice, the founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design.

First up, the 15th annual Black Women Rock concert. "This is a really special event we're lucky to have in Detroit," said Rice. "There will be several performances during the show." The event costs $50 and is Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Wright Museum.

Another fun event will be held at the Fox Theatre. "This is the Motor City Blues Fest," said Rice. "Several blues artists from the Detroit area and across the country will perform." Tickets will start at $57. The show starts 8 p.m.

The third event Rice talked about will get you ready for the warm weather. The Novi Boat Show sails into the Suburban Collection Showplace starting Thursday. "You can buy your dream boat for summer cruisin' on the lake," said Rice. "Whether it's a ski boat or fishing boat you can find it. And, if you're already a boat owner, you can get all new accessories for your boat." The boat show will also offer safety certification class. The event runs through Sunday. Tickets are $11. Admission is free for kids 12 and under.

Last, but not least, the Leprechaun Parade will be held at Kerrytown in Ann Arbor this Sunday. Rice said people are invited to wear green and can arrive early to create their own leprechaun mask. The parade starts at 2 p.m.

You can also go to the Live Guide at Click On Detroit to see more events happening around the D.