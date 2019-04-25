Detroit Music Awards, Cocktails, Art Exhibits and more!

Time for a look at what's happening around the D thanks to our friends at the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. AJ Williams The City. Life. Style. editor at Michigan Chronicle, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about what fun events there are to take advantage of this weekend.

The first event she talked about was the Cocktail Night at the Museum. "This event is tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at the Detroit Historical Museum," said Williams. "The Michigan Spirits Association's Pure Spirits Tasting will have a sampling of different drinks to try including new and classic cocktails." Tickets start at $45. You can sip some drinks and learn about Detroit's history at the same time.

The next event is out in Ferndale. "It's Ferndale Spring Fever," said Williams. The event is today and runs through Saturday. The Rock Music Extravaganza will feature dozens of bands across four different locations. Tickets starts at $30, but you can also buy a three-day package.

The third event is the Detroit Music Awards at the Fillmore Friday night at 7p.m. There will be several performances amongst the awards being handed out. Williams said it is like the Grammys of Detroit. There will be special awards given to John Sinclair, The R-F-D Boys and the Big City Rythm and Blues Magazine. The tickets start at $25.

The last event is at the Detroit Institute of Arts. " There is a cool event kicking off this Saturday," said Williams "It's the 82nd Detroit Public School Community District student exhibition and it goes through June 2nd." There will be artwork from kids in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The exhibit will be a part of the entrance to the DIA, and it will showcase everything from drawings, photography, ceramics and more.

