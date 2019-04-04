What's Happening Around The D? A bacon bash, photography, and a special celebration!

The Tigers kick off their home schedule in Detroit this weekned, but that's not the only thing happening in the D. Our friend Rich Rice, the founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design, stopped by the studio to give us some fun activities you can be part of.

"It's called Detroit Zoo: Through the Lens," said Rice. "It's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and it's free with admission." He said it is a walking workshop of photography with a macro lens and it is led by a professional photographer. It will give guest a chance to take their best photos of animals on the premises.

The next event Rice touched on was the Celebration of India at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) this Saturday and Sunday. The event will focus on films, dancing and music -- and the ambassador of India will even attend the event. It's free with general admission to the DIA. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The third event is a tour in the city with a little twist. "The Detroit Sound Conservancy is hosting a behind the scene sound tour," said Rice. "This will be a two-hour bus tour of some of Detroit's most important musical sites, past and present." He said this event is a great way to preserve the Detroit sound. The guest will have the opportunity to learn about jazz, blues and Motown. The tour is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets cost $40.

The last event is for all those bacon lovers out there, Bacon Bash. "This is a big event," said Rice. "Hundreds of people show up to try bacon inspired dishes from dozens of restaurants." Guests will also have the chance to vote for their favorite dish and send someone to the world championship for bacon. It's Saturday at The Burton Manor in Livonia. The tickets start at $50 for general admissions at 7:30 p.m.

If you want to know more about what's happening around the D just go on our live guide at clickondetroitdetroit.com/liveguide