What's The Buzz: Do you know how to do these life skills?

This week for "What's the Buzz," we're talking all about life skills. Do you know how to sew a button? Can you balance your finances properly?

Joining hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare on the couch to talk about it were Live In The D intern Brenna Noyes, Mary Liz Curtin, owner of Leon & Lulu in Clawson, and Jason Hall with RiDetroit. All panel members had paddles that when asked if they knew how to do a certain life skill, they answered either "I go this," or "I need help".

First question was if they knew how to change a tire, two of the members have the skills to change a tire, while Brenna said she relies on other sources to help her when in need of a new tire.

When asked if they knew how to create a meal using certain items that are already in the kitchen, Jason Hall admitted that he would need assistance. Mary Liz Curtin impressively knew how to do all the life skills, including balancing finances and sewing a button.

Kila Peeples joined the couch to go over some of the answers that were posted on our Facebook page.

"What's the Buzz" airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want to be a part of the conversation, look for the topic to be posted on the Live in the D Facebook page every Sunday afternoon.