What's the Buzz: Food and Fireworks are hot topics on the 4th of July

We are smack dab in the middle of summer and about to celebrate the 4th of July. This week's What's the Buzz is about summer holiday etiquette. Joining Jason Carr and Tati Amare on the couch are Lauren Crocker of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show. Also, local author and motivational speaker, Mimi Brown and RiDetroit's Jason Hall.

First topic was neighborhood fireworks. Some communities have now enacted tougher regulations due to complaints in neighborhoods over the use of larger fireworks. Most of the panel agreed that fireworks are ok, as long as they end the week of the 4th of July. Lauren said she does not care for fireworks in her neighborhood because of what it does to her pets. She said she has the vet bills for her dog's anxiety medications to prove how stressful it can be.

Next, is it ok to take leftover food or drinks you brought to a party home with you? Mimi said she would, if she was collecting her expensive tupperware. However, the panel said they would give a guest the sideways glance if they left with the bottle of wine or liquor.

Finally, We asked our viewers which one they prefer, hot dogs or hamburgers on the 4th of July? Live In The D's Kila Peeples shared some of the responses. Most answered both, but some were pro-burnt hot dogs, or hamburgers with lots of toppings.

"What's the Buzz" airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want to be a part of the conversation, look for the topic to be posted on our Live in the D Facebook page every Sunday afternoon.