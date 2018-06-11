What's The Buzz: It's all about Father's Day

It's almost time to say thank you to dad, grandfather, uncle or father firgure! Our 'What's the Buzz' panel joined us in studio to talk about how they plan to celebrate Father's Day. We had Blaine Fowler of the Blaine Fowler Show on WDVD, Vanessa Cohen, community insurance advocate and Jason Hall, co-founder of Slow Roll on the couch to share their thoughts on Father's day.

We asked the panel if they think Father's Day gets less attention than Mother's Day, are dads recognized as caregivers when they watch the kids and do household chores. Also, we asked if dads can be a role model for their daughters.