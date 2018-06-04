What's The Buzz: Say something, or leave it alone?

At what point do you say something if someone is being appropriate? That's what we talked about on the show with Tony Frost a local signer and entertainer, MiMi Brown, A motivational speaker and author and Lauren Crocker, who is a part of the "Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDIV.

If you see a friend or family member who is continually making posts on social media that could be considered offensive when do yo say something?

Tony Frost said he just stops following the person if they are a distant friend, but if it is someone he is close to, then he will have a conversation with them at the right time. MiMi thinks social media is not your place for therapy, and sharing every step you take isn't necessary.

What if you hear a co-worker saying something inappropriate on the job, should you say something? Mimi says, it depends on the relationship you have with the co-worker and how offensive the behavior was. Lauren Crocker feels it is important to be aware of the following: Is it noticeable that someone got offended by what was said? Was it a joke that was light hearted and everyone understands it to be a joke, or was it a joke that went in the wrong direction and caused offense?

All agree that whether at school, work, just hanging out or on social media, whether with a group of adults or children, if you see something then step in. Its all, how you say something and not what you say, the language is very important. However not saying something can make you come off as though you condone the behavior even if you don't.