Are you fed up with winter? Here's how to get through the March blues

It's the first full week of March, but it feels like the middle of January outside. March is a month of changes, but it can be a bear to get through because you are so close to spring, and still have to deal with winter. Today for What's the Buzz, we are discussing how to get through this weather and keep a sunny disposition. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr on the panel were Blaine Fowler, with "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, and Jason Hall with RiDetroit.

So first up: Do you embrace March and the struggle to get through winter? Or are you over it by now? Fowler took a bright outlook on the month pointing out the many positive things that happen in March including Day Light Saving Time, Fat Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day, March Madness and the start of baseball season. "It's the beginning of great things," said Fowler. Then Hall countered with "Wait a minute, I thought we were talking about weather?" While Hall said he agreed with the positivity for all the events happening in March, he is over the winter weather. Carr pointed out that the weather varies in March with some St. Patrick's days reaching the high 60s, but Opening Day being below zero. Amare said that she has been trying to embrace the crazy Michigan weather.

So how do you break out of "hibernation mode"? "Vacation," said Hall. Jump on a plane and escaping to someplace warm is the best way to beat the winter blues. Fowler says he likes to go the movies to shake things up. Carr recommended going to an indoor water park or visiting a hotel with a heated indoor pool.

So is this the time to start switching out clothes and thinking about summer bodies? "I can't do that, " said Fowler while Carr got up and left.

They then brought Michelle Oliver in to see what people were saying on Facebook about the question, " Are you fed up with winter by the time March rolls around?" Here's what they had to say:

So final question, would you rather have winter or construction season? Fowler said construction season because the roads need it. Hall says he doesn't mind construction because he doesn't have to deal with it on his bike.

"What's the Buzz" airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want to be a part of the conversation we post the topic every Sunday afternoon on the Live in the D Facebook page.

