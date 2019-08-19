Technology is all around us, making our lives easier, but is it always for the better? For today's What's the Buzz we're asking: Do you need it or not? Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr on the panel are Blaine Fowler, the host of "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, Vanessa Cohen, the co-founder of The Cohen Brand, and Mimi Brown, a local author, and motivational speaker.

Topics they discussed included: Do kids still need to learn cursive? Do you still need maps in this age of the GPS? And, in this increasingly paperless society, do we still need cash?

Michelle Oliver joined in the conversation as well and brought in what some of you had to say. Take a look at the comments below.

