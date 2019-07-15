Do you have more summer FOMO or JOMO?

Did you hear that "Stranger Things Season 3" set records for Netflix when it premiered on July 4th? When popular shows like this premiere do you have a fear of missing out or do you enjoy not being in the know? What's the Buzz today is all about FOMO (fear of missing out) and JOMO (joy of missing out). Joining hosts Tati Amare and Kim Degiulio on the panel today are Lauren Crocker, from the "Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, Jason Hall with RiDetroit and AJ Williams, the City. Life. Style. editor from the Michigan Chronicle.

First up, the shows. From "Game of Thrones" to "Stranger Things", there is some must-watch TV this season. So do you have a fear of missing out on all the fun or do you not care? Lauren and AJ both said they had JOMO while Jason said FOMO. Lauren says if you're not that into it you can get a great update from social media, and sometimes that is funnier and more entertaining than watching the show itself. AJ says "Game of Thrones" was her one exception, it gave her anxiety trying to keep on top of watching its last season. Jason was a big proponent of not talking about the shows online so as not to ruin it for people.

Next: Amazon Prime Day are here as well as a slew of other big deal days from other retailers- do you partake in the shopping frenzy or do you enjoy missing out? The answers were reversed this time for the panelists with AJ and Lauren saying they had FOMO and Jason saying he has JOMO. Both Lauren and AJ already had done some shopping on Amazon Prime before the show.

Finally: Do you have a fear of missing out on summer fun? The panelists were unanimous saying they for sure had FOMO for summer fun. There are so few summer days in Michigan everyone wants to make the most of them. Lauren says she feels like everyone is doing extra cool things this year and she is bummed she cannot participate in all of them on account of being pregnant. Jason summed it all up saying, "It's the best time in Detroit!"

We also asked this question on our social media platforms and Michelle Oliver came in with what everyone had to say. Check out their comments below:

What's the Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want to be a part of the conversation, comment on the topic which is posted on the Live in the D Facebook Page every Sunday afternoon.

