Do you like these popular Easter candies?

It's that time of year for Easter Baskets and Easter candy, and everyone seems to have their favorites, but when it comes to putting the spring twist on sugary treats, is it getting a little too much? We did a taste test to find out! Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to try out some popular treats are Blaine Fowler, with "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker, and Jason Hall with RiDetroit.

First up in this crazed candy taste test is a classic, the Cadbury Creme Egg. This was Hall's and Brown's first time eating this Easter treat. Fowler liked them, while Tati said, "for kids, this is everything!" Hall was not a fan, saying there was something with the creme he did not like. Brown was unimpressed.

Next up was Reeses White Creme Egg which is essentially a white chocolate peanut butter cup shaped like an Egg. Brown was a big fan saying, "this is life." Hall and Fowler heartily agreed and ate the whole thing. Amare, on the other hand, was not a fan, saying it was too sweet for her.

Then they tried the Cadbury Egg 'n' Spoon Oreo. This is similar to the traditional Cadbury Egg, but there were Oreos on the inside as well as a creme. Carr said the egg was "too much, too extra." Brown and Hall agreed with Carr and didn't finish their eggs. However, Fowler was a fan and offered to eat the leftovers. Amare wasn't against it but said you only needed one bite. In particular, she liked the creme inside with the Oreos in it and said she would pick off the outer shell of chocolate and just eat the insides.

Now, onto a sweet treat that has people split, Peeps! We asked our viewers what they think of this marshmallow candies and Michelle Oliver came in with their responses. The comments were very divided and those that did enjoy them had some unique way of eating them including microwaving them or letting them go stale. Here are some more of the responses:

They wrapped things up by trying some different flavored jelly beans including black licorice and buttered popcorn. They were not a fan of either, despite the fact that they are both the top-selling flavors in Michigan.

What's the Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want to be a part of the conversation, look for the topic posted on Sunday afternoons on our Live in the D Facebook page.

