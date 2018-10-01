October is National Pizza Month so we are talking about the 'za today on "What's the Buzz." On our panel were: pizza aficionado Jason Hall with RiDetroit; Tasha Lord, a singer and musician; and Blaine Fowler, host of the "Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD; with Tati Amare and Kim DeGulio as the moderators.

First up was the heated question: Does pineapple belong on a pizza? Lord started the group off with an enthusiastic "yes! " Fowler, on the other hand, firmly disagreed. "Canada gave us Steve Yzerman, they gave us Ryan Reynolds, then they gave us Bieber, and they gave us this," Fowler said angrily as he pointed at a Hawaiian pizza. "Pineapple on a pizza is wrong." DeGulio was all for pineapple on a pizza, calling it "refreshing."

Next question: Is it better to keep it simple or pile on the toppings? Lord came in with the diplomatic answer: "Pizza is like music. Sometimes you are in the mood for some rock 'n' roll, heavy-duty pizza , and sometimes you want something simple and elegant." Hall is of the opinion that toppings are frequently used to cover up an average pizza. "If your cheese, dough and sauce doesn't represent and you have to add all kinds of stuff to make your pizza good, I think it is a coverup," said Hall.

Next topic: Is it OK to eat pizza with a knife and fork? "Absolutely," said Lord. "Yeah," agreed Hall, "if you are eating that abomination which is Chicago whatever they call it."

That led right into our next question: What constitutes a pizza? Hall continued to argue his point saying that Chicago-style pizza is actually a casserole. Amare is of the opinion that pizza is whatever you want it to be.

We also asked our viewers to chime in on the pineapple on a pizza debate and here is what they had to say:

'What's the Buzz' airs every Monday on Live in the D; if you want your voice heard, look for the topic question posted Sundays on the Live in the D Facebook page and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.