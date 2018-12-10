Get that snow off of your car! What is your snow etiquette?

It's freezing outside and we know that snow will be part of the winter season, so before it starts to stack up, we thought we should talk a little snow etiquette. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio on our "What's the Buzz" panel are: Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker; Lauren Crocker, a host on "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD; and Tasha Lord, a local singer and musician.

First up: Do you help your neighbors with cleaning off their snow? Do you help with their driveways? Walkways? Sidewalks? If a neighbor does yours, do you return the favor? Brown led the group, saying she does like to help out because she believes in reciprocity. "You should be the first one to give because then it kind of leaves your neighbors obligated to help you," said Brown. Crocker agreed but said it was her husband who generally does the shoveling and helping out. The group generally agreed that it is good to help out, especially if someone is sick or out of town.

Next up: Is it OK when a neighbor puts a pile of snow on your grass or near your home if they are clearing their driveway or sidewalk? Do you let it slide or say something? "Disrespectful," said Brown. "I think it is so rude," said Amare. The group all generally agreed that is was not a nice thing to do, but then DeGiulio asked if you should say something. Crocker pointed out that is sometimes hard to tell who did it, and Brown said she gets passive-aggressive.

On to the next topic: People have different schedules every day and that means snow impacts them differently, depending on when they have to get on the road. Is there a time when it isn't appropriate to use a snow blower or should you be able to use it whenever you want to do what you need? Lord started off the group saying no one likes to do it, but you have to do it when you have to do it. Brown disagreed saying there were certain times, like after midnight, when you shouldn't snow blow. Michelle Oliver then joined the group with some of the answers our viewers gave on social media.

Final Topic: When it comes to snow on your car, do you clean off your car completely or just the windows? Do you know that you are legally supposed to clean off your entire vehicle? Lord immediately started to apologize while Crocker and Brown went in saying it was rude and "disrespectful for a second time."

