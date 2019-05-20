Memorial Day weekend is just a few days away and whether you are taking a vacation, going up north or staying home, it will likely involve one thing, the barbeque. So today on What's the Buzz, we're talking all about the grill, from who does the cooking to backseat grillers. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr on our patio to discuss this are Blaine Fowler, host of "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, and AJ Williams, the City. Life. Style. editor of The Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind singleblackchick.com.

First up, how do you determine who is the grill master at a cookout? AJ believes the grill master title goes to whoever is the best griller, saying she wants a good meal above everything. She also pointed out that she wants the best griller without regard to who the homeowner is. "I'm in charge," declared Blaine. He made it no secret that whether or not he is a host or guest, he likes to be behind the grill at a cookout.

So what do you do, if you're not the grill master and your food is not cooked to your liking? Do you ask them to cook it some more, or do you just eat it anyway? Blaine said he would sneak and put it his food back on the grill and finish grilling it himself. Jason said that if he was hosting he would double check and ask if it was done to your liking, and if it wasn't he would grill it up for you again the way you wanted. Furthermore, he said he would not be offended if someone asked him to grill it up more. AJ, on the other hand, said she wouldn't eat it or ask them to recook it.

Next question, is it okay to "backseat" grill and tell the grill master what to do. AJ said it is a firm "no," she doesn't like backseat drivers or backseat grillers. Blaine, however, doesn't mind a backseat griller. He said that if someone isn't cooking your food the way you want, you should be able to step in and tell them what to do. After all, as Blaine put it, "this is a meal. I came here to eat well."

We also asked this same question of our viewers and here are some of their responses:

Final question: Do you accommodate people with different diets at your BBQ? Vegan? Vegetarian? Gluten Free? Blaine said that while he is not a vegetarian or vegan, he has friends who are and he believes a good host should accommodate their guests. AJ agreed, though admitted she hasn't really run into this issue.

What's the Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want your voice heard, be a part of the conversation and comment on the topic, which is posted every Sunday afternoon on the Live in the D Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.