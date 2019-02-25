Hits and Misses from the Oscars Red Carpet

What's the Buzz today is all about Hollywood and the Oscars. The show went with no host and Queen got everybody on their feet to start things off. The big winner of the night was Green Book, which won for Best Picture. The surprise of the night was in the Best Actress category with The Favourite's Olivia Colman beating out frontrunner Glenn Close. Rami Malek, Regina King, and Mahershala Ali all took home Oscars in the other acting categories, but who won on the red carpet?

Joining hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio on the Live in the D set to discuss the hits and misses on the red carpet were Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan, and the City. Life. Style. Editor for the Michigan Chronicle, AJ Williams.

First up, the group discussed the winners of the night. Jon loved Olivia Colman's regal dark green gown. The dress was designed by Prada and featured a shawl that was tied in a big bow in the back and trailed out behind her in a royal-looking train. "She won the Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Anne... she will be the next actress to portray the aging Queen Elizabeth [in The Crown]. So she's got royalty in her roles and I think that this dress really reflected it, " said Jon. AJ also loved Colman's choice, saying that it suited who she is.

AJ Williams' favorite was Regina King's gorgeous Oscar de la Renta white gown with a high slit and beautifully ruched fabric. "Even if you didn't like the dress, she won for best leg," joked AJ. Jon agreed with AJ saying King's look was flawless.

Up next: Lady Gaga. While her steamy performance with Bradley Cooper had a lot of people talking the panel focused on her black Alexander McQueen ball gown. Jon thought the dress was cool and chic but said you hardly looked at it since she was also wearing a 128-carat canary diamond from Tiffany's. The necklace was valued at 30-million dollars and was the same piece of jewelry Audrey Hepburn wore for the promotion of Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Jason Mamoa's rose-colored tux split the group. Williams said that while she liked the tux, she didn't think it was a good fit for Mamoa. She said the suit did not suit his ruggedness, and she thought it was a bit tight on him. Jon, on the other hand, loved it saying "real men wear rose velvet." Tati chimed in saying she loved that he matched his wife, Lisa Bonet.

Another outfit that garnered a lot of talk was Billy Porter's tux dress. Right out of the gate, Jon said he was livid at Porter's choice, stating that he was there to interview people on the red carpet, not steal the show for himself. "I appreciate daring fashion, and I think that anybody should be able to wear whatever they want, gender non-conformist is great, but this is disrespectful, not what he was there for," explained Jon. "He showed up as the bridesmaid who wore white," AJ added, agreeing with Jon.

So what did you think of the Oscar fashions? Was there a hit or a miss that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!

