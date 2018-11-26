If you BYOB to a party, is it tacky to take it home at the end of the night?

It's the holiday season and that typically means holiday parties with friends, but if you're hosting, or attending, it could bring up some interesting situations. Joining host Tati Amare on set to discuss it were Mimi Brown, an author and motivational speaker, Tony Frost, a local singer, and Blaine Fowler, host of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD.

First topic: Who do you invite to a holiday party? Do you have different parties for different friend groups and family, or do you just have one big party? Fowler said he likes to invite no one and not even have a party, while Frost said he invites everyone saying, "The more fights the merrier." On a more serious note, Brown said that while she does have different friend groups she tries to intermingle them, though she will warn people if she thinks they won't get along.

Next up: How do you say "no" to a holiday party you feel obligated to go to, but you don't want to? Brown says to just say, "no," as she puts it "no is a complete sentence." Fowler and Frost both agreed, but then Tati asked if they would change their answer if the person who is hosting was a close friend or family. Fowler said there are certain situations that require "command performances. Sometimes you just got to be there." The group agreed, saying that sometimes you do have to show up, but you can leave shortly afterward.

Final topic: How do you handle BYOB parties? If you bring your own, do you take it with you when you leave or do you leave it for the host? Tati started the group off, saying she thought it was very tacky for you to take the bottle you brought with you at the end of the night. Brown said that she doesn't even like the idea of a BYOB party, though she has had to plan one for a group she was involved with for liability reasons. "I believe if you go to a party, you're there for the party. It should be provided," said Brown. The group consensus was that if it is a BYOB party you should leave the leftovers with the host. We also asked this question to our Facebook fans, and Michelle Oliver came in with what they had to say.

