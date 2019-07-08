Is it okay for you and your partner to take separate vacations?

We are in the thick of summer vacation season and while it can be fun for the whole family, it also can bring up a lot of dilemmas. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about it are: Blaine Fowler, host of the "Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, Marlin Williams, a technology strategist and the woman behind "The Scotchanista" on YouTube, and Mark Sobolewski, a local teacher, comedian, and actor.

First up, do you need to be a size 0 to wear a bikini? This question was posed after seeing Mindy Kaling's post about body positivity on her Instagram page.

The panelist all said to rock what you've got. There is no need to be any particular size to wear a bikini, just wear what you are comfortable in. This body positivity is not just for woman, Jason joked, "This is 2019 if Blaine wants to rock a 'mankini' [he can]."

Onto the next topic: Whose family do you visit? How do you choose? Blaine said they frequently visit his wife's family because they are more manageable. Mark says it is all about strategy. If one family does a holiday better or cooks better than the other plan it so you get the best of both worlds. Marlin had a different viewpoint saying they often visit her family because her significant other's family lives nearby.

Next up: Is it okay for couples to take separate vacations? This is assuming they still take some together. Everyone on the panel, for the most part, agreed, saying it is fine to jet off without your partner. Mark proposed that every mom with children under the age of 15 should get their own vacation away with their girlfriends. Marlin, however, was a little hesitant saying that she doesn't get to see her husband enough as it is and wants to spend her free time with him.

We also asked this question of our Facebook fans and Michelle Oliver came in with some of their responses.

Final topic: Is it really a vacation for mom or does she still get stuck cleaning up after everybody with child care and more? Mark explained that this is why they need their own separate vacation away from the family. Blaine said that his wife likes to do all of the planning and organizing for vacations and doesn't like it when he tries to step in. Marlin said that is what she used to do, but now that her daughter is older, she is laxer.

"What's the Buzz" airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want to chime in and be apart of the conversation, look for the question posted every Sunday afternoon on our Live in the D Facebook Page.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.